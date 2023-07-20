Strs Ohio Buys 19,633 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.