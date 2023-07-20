Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 211,720 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 211,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RITM opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

