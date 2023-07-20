Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

