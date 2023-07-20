Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,494,000,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $369.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.