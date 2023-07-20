Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Middleby by 85.3% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Middleby by 2.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Middleby by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 139,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

Middleby stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

