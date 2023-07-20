Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.