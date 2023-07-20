Strs Ohio Has $1.63 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $149.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.