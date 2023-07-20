Strs Ohio Has $1.65 Million Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

