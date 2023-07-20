Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 249,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Macerich by 6.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Macerich by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 353,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Macerich by 14.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

