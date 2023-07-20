Strs Ohio Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

