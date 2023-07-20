Strs Ohio Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

