Strs Ohio Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $131.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

