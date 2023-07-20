Strs Ohio Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of News by 26.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in News by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in News by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

