Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kemper Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.68%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

