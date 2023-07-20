Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Up 0.3 %

LEA stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

