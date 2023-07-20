Strs Ohio Invests $1.59 Million in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $210,472,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,184,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $207.37 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $209.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

