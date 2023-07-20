Strs Ohio Invests $1.60 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDW opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.