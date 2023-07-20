Strs Ohio Invests $1.79 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

