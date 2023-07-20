Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,763,000 after purchasing an additional 160,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.6 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.