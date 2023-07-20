Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

FCPT opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.