Strs Ohio Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $196.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.00.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

