Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

