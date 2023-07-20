Strs Ohio Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

