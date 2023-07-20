Strs Ohio Purchases 34,100 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $62,568,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 3,290.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after purchasing an additional 932,624 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.