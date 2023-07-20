Strs Ohio Purchases 5,027 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

