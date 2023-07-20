Strs Ohio Purchases 562 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after buying an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,644,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.2 %

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.