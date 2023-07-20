Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 910,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 107,173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

GMRE opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 494.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

