Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CMC opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,318 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

