Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

