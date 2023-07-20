Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

