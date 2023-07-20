Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -719.33 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $119.42.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

