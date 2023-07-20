Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

