Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

