Strs Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

