Strs Ohio Sells 106,726 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

