Strs Ohio Sells 1,578 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

