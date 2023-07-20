Strs Ohio Sells 1,723 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 833.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

