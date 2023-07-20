Strs Ohio Sells 191 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10,376.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.51 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $124.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

