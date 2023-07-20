Strs Ohio Sells 2,739 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

ES opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

