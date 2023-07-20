Strs Ohio Sells 5,975 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR Stock Performance

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

KBR stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

