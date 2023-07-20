Strs Ohio Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem stock opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.