Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $176.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.69.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MSA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

