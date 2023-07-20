Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:RGR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.50. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

