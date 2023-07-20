Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,080 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $41,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 146,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $42,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.