Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,406 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $37,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

