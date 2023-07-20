Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,659 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $38,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 96.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after purchasing an additional 786,542 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

