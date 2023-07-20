Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 54,887 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $43,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

