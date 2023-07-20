Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $40,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 857,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 157,978 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $27.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.05 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.