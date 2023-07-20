Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3,290.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 26.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.8 %

CHX opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

