Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,007 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $38,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,612,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

